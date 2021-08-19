Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

