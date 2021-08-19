Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 8,600” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,640 ($86.75) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,387.16. The stock has a market cap of £14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.