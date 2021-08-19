Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

