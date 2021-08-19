Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.