JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.