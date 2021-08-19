Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

JRSH opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

