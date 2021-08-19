Jerry Schaffner Sells 30,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $25,435,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

