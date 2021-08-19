Joanne Wilson Acquires 14 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.72).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Joanne Wilson bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($185.00).

On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson bought 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £134.40 ($175.59).

BVIC opened at GBX 991.50 ($12.95) on Thursday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 966.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86.

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

