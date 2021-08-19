John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

JBSS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

