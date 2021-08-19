Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

