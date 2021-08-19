JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

