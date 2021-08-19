KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 56,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

