Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,500 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

