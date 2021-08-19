Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.07. 172,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.