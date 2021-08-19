Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.21. 43,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

