Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $204.56. 6,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,011. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.