Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,442. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

