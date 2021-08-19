KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 200,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,856,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion and a PE ratio of 55.50.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $7,943,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.