Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

