Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 60,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $2,233,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82.

Coursera stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

