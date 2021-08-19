Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €110.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.82 ($125.67).

KBX stock opened at €99.82 ($117.44) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

