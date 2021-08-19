Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

