Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $83.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16.

