Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

