Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

