Key Financial Inc Acquires 346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.99. 5,753,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,179 shares of company stock valued at $70,478,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

