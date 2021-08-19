Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 1,568,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,537. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

