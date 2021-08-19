Key Financial Inc Sells 105 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.53. 1,376,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,152. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

