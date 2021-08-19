KeyCorp Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

BECN opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.