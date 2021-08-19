KeyCorp Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 242.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

