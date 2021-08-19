KeyCorp Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

BECN opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

