Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

