Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $166.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.45. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

