Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,133. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

