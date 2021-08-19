Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 2660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

