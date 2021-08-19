Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 266445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

