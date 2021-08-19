Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 90,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,430. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

