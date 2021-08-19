Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.06. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$668.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 591,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,886.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,400 shares of company stock worth $299,340.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

