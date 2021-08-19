Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Koç Holding AS has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

