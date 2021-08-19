Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $53.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,765,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

