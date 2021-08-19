Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 102,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,507,794 shares.The stock last traded at $53.83 and had previously closed at $51.85.

The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

