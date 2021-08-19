Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

