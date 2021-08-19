Kommunitas Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $429,206.91 and approximately $535,003.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,076,274 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

