Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

