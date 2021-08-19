Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,151 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,760,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 756,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,125. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

