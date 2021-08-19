Krios (GIG) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Krios has a market capitalization of $880,185.14 and $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $739.43 or 0.01669624 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.