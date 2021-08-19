Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Debbie Sharell Roberts Acquires 4,950 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNUT opened at 13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.01 and a 52-week high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

