Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Debbie Sharell Roberts Acquires 4,950 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DNUT opened at 13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.01 and a 52-week high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
