Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.55

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

