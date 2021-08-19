Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Hits $9.82 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $125,833.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.00865177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

