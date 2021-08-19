K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.92 ($12.85).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.14 ($13.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a one year high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

